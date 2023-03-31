(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Manhattan District Attorney's office said it contacted the legal team of former US President Donald Trump to coordinate his surrender for arraignment, but the specific date is not set yet.

"This evening we contacted Mr.

Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.'s Office for arrangement on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arrangement date is selected," the statement said.

CNN reported that Trump's arrest is likely to come early next week.