UrduPoint.com

Manhattan Grand Jury Weighing Trump Case Given Day Off, May Not Meet This Week - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:44 PM

Manhattan Grand Jury Weighing Trump Case Given Day Off, May Not Meet This Week - Reports

The grand jury in Manhattan tasked with weighing evidence in a criminal case involving former US President Donald Trump was given the day off on Wednesday amid anticipation about their decision on whether to indict him, Business Insider reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The grand jury in Manhattan tasked with weighing evidence in a criminal case involving former US President Donald Trump was given the day off on Wednesday amid anticipation about their decision on whether to indict him, business Insider reported.

The grand jury was told not to show up on Wednesday and may not even meet at all for the rest of the week, the report said, citing law enforcement sources.

The grand jury is weighing whether an indictment is warranted in the Manhattan District Attorney's case against Trump, which alleges that he made illegal payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels to cover up a sexual affair. Trump denies the accusations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump issued a statement saying Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is having a "hard time" with the grand jury.

Trump has repeatedly said that Bragg's efforts are a political witch hunt by Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The prosecutor's difficulties come following testimony from Michael Cohen's lawyer, Robert Costello, during which he challenged his former client's credibility.

Cohen was the prosecution's main witness, having testified to the grand jury about Trump's alleged involvement in payments to Daniels. Costello claims Cohen initiated the payments on his own.

The grand jury delay may put off an indictment against Trump until next week, the report said.

Related Topics

Election Business Trump Manhattan May Democrats Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washin ..

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washington Will Arrest Putin if He V ..

11 minutes ago
 Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged t ..

Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged to Ceausescu's Collection - Rep ..

11 minutes ago
 Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh ..

Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh dry dock

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers dis ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers discuss law and order situation

10 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit ..

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit Georgia on March 23 - Embassy

10 minutes ago
 2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.