Manhattan Grand Jury Weighing Trump Case Given Day Off, May Not Meet This Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The grand jury in Manhattan tasked with weighing evidence in a criminal case involving former US President Donald Trump was given the day off on Wednesday amid anticipation about their decision on whether to indict him, business Insider reported.

The grand jury was told not to show up on Wednesday and may not even meet at all for the rest of the week, the report said, citing law enforcement sources.

The grand jury is weighing whether an indictment is warranted in the Manhattan District Attorney's case against Trump, which alleges that he made illegal payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels to cover up a sexual affair. Trump denies the accusations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump issued a statement saying Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is having a "hard time" with the grand jury.

Trump has repeatedly said that Bragg's efforts are a political witch hunt by Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The prosecutor's difficulties come following testimony from Michael Cohen's lawyer, Robert Costello, during which he challenged his former client's credibility.

Cohen was the prosecution's main witness, having testified to the grand jury about Trump's alleged involvement in payments to Daniels. Costello claims Cohen initiated the payments on his own.

The grand jury delay may put off an indictment against Trump until next week, the report said.