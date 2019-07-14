UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manhattan Power Outage Leaves Some 42,000 Without Electricity, Paralyzes Subway - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:10 AM

Manhattan Power Outage Leaves Some 42,000 Without Electricity, Paralyzes Subway - Reports

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) A massive blackout has been reported on Saturday in New York City leaving over 40,000 people without electricity and trapping many of them in subway tunnels and elevators.

"We're trying to get people out of subways. We're trying to get people out of elevators. It's a big mess," a source in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority told the NY Daily newspaper.

Several local media quote the NYC Fire Department saying the blackout could have been caused by a transformer fire that had started in mid Manhattan.

According to the NYC power providing company, Consolidated Edison Inc., some 42,000 New Yorkers have lost electricity, primarily on the west side of Manhattan. The company is currently working to restore power, its Twitter account says.

Notably, the blackout ensues on the 42nd anniversary of the infamous July 13-14 blackout in 1977, when power outage took over most of the New York city and led to massive looting, arson and other public disturbances.

Related Topics

Fire Electricity Twitter Company Manhattan New York July Media

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

7 hours ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

7 hours ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

7 hours ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

7 hours ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

7 hours ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.