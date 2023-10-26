Open Menu

Manhunt After 16 Killed In US Mass Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Manhunt after 16 killed in US mass shooting

Police in the US state of Maine waged a sprawling manhunt Thursday for a gunman who killed at least 16 people at a bowling alley in the deadliest mass shooting this year in America

Lewiston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Police in the US state of Maine waged a sprawling manhunt Thursday for a gunman who killed at least 16 people at a bowling alley in the deadliest mass shooting this year in America.

Dozens more people were reported wounded in the rampage in the small town of Lewiston and, in the absence of a formal death toll, local officials estimated the number of fatalities at between 16 and 22.

Lewiston was in lockdown Thursday morning, with schools closed and residents ordered to stay indoors.

Police said a man named Robert Card -- seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle with an extended clip as he walked into the bowling alley in Lewiston -- should be considered armed and dangerous.

news outlets had broadcast footage of people fleeing in terror from the venue after the shooting started on Wednesday evening.

One survivor whose name was not given told CNN he was 15 feet (5 meters) from the gunman when he opened fire. He thought at first it was a balloon popping.

"And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon and he was holding a weapon, I just booked it down the lane and I slid basically into where the pins are and climbed up into the machine and was on top of the machines for about 10 minutes until the cops got there," he told CNN.

Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Lewiston city councilor Robert McCarthy told CNN Wednesday night as many as 22 people may have died, but others put the toll at 16.

Maine public safety official Mike Sauschuck said he was not prepared to give a death toll, calling it "a very fluid situation.

"

He told reporters that police were flooding the streets in search of the gunman.

"We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr. Card," he said.

President Joe Biden made calls -- stepping away from a state dinner honoring Australia's prime minister -- to Maine's governor, its two senators and a local congressman to offer Federal support, the White House said.

- Multiple locations -

Police and rescuers reportedly arrived at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley at about 7:15 pm (00:15 Thursday GMT) in response to an active shooter, and then received reports of another shooting at the Schemengees Bar & Grille.

Police issued photographs of 40-year-old Card at the bowling alley, where he appears calm and composed as he moves through the doorway with his rifle raised.

Another survivor, Riley Dumont, said she and her family fled to a corner of the bowling venue and hid behind tables and a bench.

"I was laying on top of my daughter. My mother was laying on top of me," Dumont told ABC News.

"It felt like it lasted a lifetime," she added. "I just remember people sobbing and crying."

Sauschuck said officers had located a "vehicle of interest" they had been looking for -- a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) -- in Lisbon, a town around eight miles (12 kilometers) from Lewiston, where residents had also been warned to stay off the streets.

Card was not in the vehicle, reports said.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Army Police Governor Australia White House Vehicle Died Man Lisbon Lewiston May Family From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

7 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World