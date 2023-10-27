Open Menu

Manhunt For US Shooter Presses On, Leaving Small Town In Fear

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Lewiston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Thousands of anxious small-town Maine residents began a second day under lockdown Friday as police waging a sprawling manhunt struggled to find a US Army reservist accused of killing 18 people in America's deadliest mass shooting this year.

Dozens of law enforcement agents surrounded the family home of the suspect, Robert Card, 40, but by mid-evening agents left the property in Bowdoin, near Lewiston, Maine, to hunt for him elsewhere.

A wide area around Lewiston remained locked down Friday, more than 24 hours after Card allegedly went on a rampage in which 13 people were also wounded.

People in Lewiston were on edge, buzzing with talk of Card and the massacre.

"Uneasy," said resident Jeremy Hiltz, when asked how he felt. "It's a small community . When something like this happens, everybody knows somebody" affected."

Authorities erected roadblocks, ordered schools and businesses closed, and told residents to stay indoors.

Governor Janet Mills said the suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

