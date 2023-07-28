Manifestations of Colonialism Still Persist, Practiced by Former Metropolises - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Some manifestations of colonialism have still not been eliminated, with former metropolises still practicing it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, some manifestations of colonialism have still not been eliminated and are being practiced by former metropolises in the economy, information and humanitarian areas," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.