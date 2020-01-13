Manila Airport Resumes Flight Operations After Taal Volcano Eruption - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), which had suspended flights due to volcanic ash, partially resumed its operation on Monday, the Filipino ABS-CBN broadcaster reported.

On Sunday afternoon, all flights to and from NAIA were temporarily suspended due to the Taal Volcano eruption, which is 85 kilometers (52 miles) from the airport.

Several outbound flights resumed at 10.00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT), while inbound flights resumed at 12.

00 p.m. (04:00 GMT).

Philippine authorities started to evacuate three towns in the province of Batangas, close to the capital Manila, over Taal Volcano's increased activity and a strong explosion that resulted in a half mile-high pillar of ash, media reported on Sunday.

On the same day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded alarming activity and declared a level 3 alert, which meant that there was magmatic unrest in the Taal Volcano.