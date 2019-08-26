Manila, Moscow Discussing Supplies of Cable Harness, Electronics for Trucks - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Philippines and Russia are discussing the possibility of supplies of Philippine-made wire harnesses and electronics for GAZ and Kamaz trucks that are subsequently imported to the Asian nation, Philippine Ambassador Carlos D. Sorreta told Sputnik.

The Philippine delegation led by Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo visited Moscow last week for the co-Chairs meeting of the Philippines-Russia Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC).

"We are talking to both the Philippine importers and the companies here. Especially, companies here can retool a little, so some components will be taken from the Philippines and used for the trucks there and also here, when they manufacture... They are ready to consider our wiring harnesses, basic electronics and also bulb holders. These are very little things, but it will greatly help if that could be some of our smaller industrial output could be integrated in trucks," Sorreta said.

Corazon Halili-Dichosa, the Philippine board of Investments (BOI) Industry Development Services Executive Director, told Sputnik that there could be some local assembly of GAZ commercial vehicles. According to Rodolfo, the enrollment of the Russian truck makers in the Philippines' Motor Vehicle Development Program would help to reduce truck import tariffs from current 30 percent to one percent.

"Russian companies have strong advantage because of the strength of the brands and durability of vehicles," the trade and industry undersecretary told Sputnik.

He stressed that the Philippines could also be a platform for selling Russian-made trucks to other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries at zero tariffs due to Manila's network of free-trade agreements with its neighbors.

In 2018, Russian vehicle manufactures, GAZ and Kamaz, started supplies of their commercial vehicles to the Philippines.