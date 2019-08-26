UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manila, Moscow Discussing Supplies Of Cable Harness, Electronics For Trucks - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Manila, Moscow Discussing Supplies of Cable Harness, Electronics for Trucks - Ambassador

The Philippines and Russia are discussing the possibility of supplies of Philippine-made wire harnesses and electronics for GAZ and Kamaz trucks that are subsequently imported to the Asian nation, Philippine Ambassador Carlos D. Sorreta told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Philippines and Russia are discussing the possibility of supplies of Philippine-made wire harnesses and electronics for GAZ and Kamaz trucks that are subsequently imported to the Asian nation, Philippine Ambassador Carlos D. Sorreta told Sputnik.

The Philippine delegation led by Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo visited Moscow last week for the co-Chairs meeting of the Philippines-Russia Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC).

"We are talking to both the Philippine importers and the companies here. Especially, companies here can retool a little, so some components will be taken from the Philippines and used for the trucks there and also here, when they manufacture... They are ready to consider our wiring harnesses, basic electronics and also bulb holders. These are very little things, but it will greatly help if that could be some of our smaller industrial output could be integrated in trucks," Sorreta said.

Corazon Halili-Dichosa, the Philippine board of Investments (BOI) Industry Development Services Executive Director, told Sputnik that there could be some local assembly of GAZ commercial vehicles. According to Rodolfo, the enrollment of the Russian truck makers in the Philippines' Motor Vehicle Development Program would help to reduce truck import tariffs from current 30 percent to one percent.

"Russian companies have strong advantage because of the strength of the brands and durability of vehicles," the trade and industry undersecretary told Sputnik.

He stressed that the Philippines could also be a platform for selling Russian-made trucks to other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries at zero tariffs due to Manila's network of free-trade agreements with its neighbors.

In 2018, Russian vehicle manufactures, GAZ and Kamaz, started supplies of their commercial vehicles to the Philippines.

Related Topics

Assembly Import Moscow Russia Vehicles Vehicle Manila Philippines 2018 From Industry Asia BOI

Recent Stories

Cabinet body decides to commence financing discuss ..

1 minute ago

Polio vaccination drive starts in 46 selected dist ..

1 minute ago

Strong aircraft sales mask July weakness for US du ..

1 minute ago

Minister orders inquiry into manhandling of media ..

1 minute ago

Italy Aligned With EU Partners on Russia Sanctions ..

13 minutes ago

Philippines Mulling Purchase of Russia's Sukhoi, B ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.