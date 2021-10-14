UrduPoint.com

Manila Says Duterte's Quip About Vaccinating People While Asleep Was A Joke

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was joking when he suggested that people reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should be inoculated while they sleep, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was joking when he suggested that people reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should be inoculated while they sleep, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Thursday.

The remark was made earlier this week when Duterte complained that the country's vaccination effort was hindered by those who are still hesitant to get the injection.

"Yes, it was a joke," Roque told a virtual briefing.

To date, the country has logged nearly 2.7 million COVID-19 cases and slightly over 40,000 deaths.

More than 27.1 million people of the Philippines' almost 110 million people have received at least the first shot, while more than 23.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

