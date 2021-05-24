UrduPoint.com
Manned Mission To Moon Will Cost Russia $23Bln - Roscosmos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:19 PM

Russia will have to spend up to 1.7 trillion rubles ($23 billion) to be able to send cosmonauts to the moon in 2030, as scheduled, Roscosmos executive director for advanced programs and science Alexander Bloshenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia will have to spend up to 1.7 trillion rubles ($23 billion) to be able to send cosmonauts to the moon in 2030, as scheduled, Roscosmos executive director for advanced programs and science Alexander Bloshenko said on Monday.

"If we are talking about a super heavy-lift launch vehicle program with payload meaning the development of the carrier, its production, the ground infrastructure, plus lunar takeoff and landing vehicle, plus scientific payload the figure is 1.

7 trillion [rubles]," Bloshenko told journalists.

Building the super heavy-lift rocket alone will cost 800 billion rubles, he said.

A cheaper option is also on the table, Bloshenko said. It includes a quadruple launch of a hydrogen-powered modification of the Angara-A5V rocket, which will cost 400 billion rubles.

Last December, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said that Russia would likely pick several Angara rockets over the Yenisei super heavy-lift rocket in its first manned lunar mission.

