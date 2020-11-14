Manned US Space Station Mission Delayed to Sunday Because of High Winds - NASA Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The SpaceX Dragon Resileince manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will delay its launch until Sunday because of high onshore winds, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

"NASA and SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the Space Station at 7:27 pm EST [Eastern Standard Time] Sunday, November 15," Bridenstine said in a Twitter message on Friday. "The first stage booster is planned to be reused to fly astronauts on Crew-2 Launch America."

The launch is due to carry US astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from Japan on a six-month mission to the International Space Station.

The original launch time was on Saturday evening.