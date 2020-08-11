UrduPoint.com
Man's Body Found After Baltimore Mystery Blast Raising Death Toll To 2 - Fire Department

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Baltimore firefighters uncovered a second body amid the ruins of a mystery explosion that destroyed several houses a day earlier, the city fire department said on Tuesday.

"As FFs [firefighters] combed through the night, the body of an adult male was located just before 1am [5:00 a.m.

GMT]," the department said in a Twitter message. "The West Baltimore explosion is now totaling seven people injured and two deceased."

Several houses exploded in the blast late on Monday morning. It was initially reported as a gas system explosion but investigations are continuing, the BCFD said.

The explosion took place at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Road and involved three homes, the BCFD said.

