Man's Body Found At Avalanche Site In Russia's Siberian City Of Norilsk - Investigators
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:00 AM
KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Rescuers have found the body of a 45-year-old man at the avalanche site in the Siberian city of Norilsk, the Russian region's investigative committee told reporters on Saturday.
On Friday, at about 17:30 GMT, an avalanche came down in the area of a mountain skiing complex in Norilsk, leaving several buildings buried in snow.
The emergencies ministry's regional department earlier reported that a teenager had been found on the site and had been hospitalized in serious condition. After that, the bodies of a 38-year-old woman and her little son were recovered. The rescuers then continued the search to find the 45-year-old man.
"The body of the man has been found," investigators said.