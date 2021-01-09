KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Rescuers have found the body of a 45-year-old man at the avalanche site in the Siberian city of Norilsk, the Russian region's investigative committee told reporters on Saturday.

On Friday, at about 17:30 GMT, an avalanche came down in the area of a mountain skiing complex in Norilsk, leaving several buildings buried in snow.

The emergencies ministry's regional department earlier reported that a teenager had been found on the site and had been hospitalized in serious condition. After that, the bodies of a 38-year-old woman and her little son were recovered. The rescuers then continued the search to find the 45-year-old man.

"The body of the man has been found," investigators said.