MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) A protest over the death of a man in custody turned violent in the Polish city of Lublin, prompting police to deploy tear gas and water cannons, national media reported.

The protest drew some 200 people on Sunday evening.

The demonstrators threw eggs, stones and Molotov cocktails at officers, and around 30 demonstrators tried to break into a police station, according to the RMF FM radio station. In response, the police used water cannons and tear gas.

On Friday, Lublin police were dispatched to arrest an individual who threw rocks at windows. His mother told the officers that her son suffered from drug abuse. The man died two hours after the police took him to a hospital.