Manturov Says Russia Ready To Work With Germany On Distribution, Production Of Sputnik V

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with German partners in both distributing and producing the vaccine against COVID-19, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said during the conference on the strategic cooperation between two countries on Tuesday.

"We are absolutely ready to work together with our German partners on distribution and production of the vaccine, including on German territory. We also applied for the registration with the European Medicines Agency," Manturov stated.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund applied to register Sputnik V in the European Union on January 29. According to the official position voiced by the German government spokesman Steffen Seibert at a Monday briefing, Germany and other EU countries can use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine after approval by the EMA and the European Commission.

"In general, Russia is open to industrial partnerships and is willing to help produce Sputnik V in other countries. We already have standing agreements with Brazil, India, South Korea, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan," added Manturov.

Sputnik V was approved in more than 25 countries, including some in Europe. According to the minister, the vaccine is now being actively distributed and, in some places, already used for mass vaccinations. Sputnik V became the world's first registered vaccine against Coronavirus with the confirmed efficacy of 91.6%.

