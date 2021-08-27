Many Afghans Evacuated to Poland Need Medical Assistance - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Many Afghan nationals who were evacuated to Poland need medical assistance, Poland's Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said on Friday.

"The evacuees were provided with medical care already at the airport and on the plane. These were people, many of whom remained under the scorching sun at Kabul airport for more than 48 hours. They were hungry, tired, and dehydrated. They were also under stress," Kraska said during live broadcast by the country's broadcaster.

Several women were in their final months of pregnancy, children, a woman who gave birth to a baby by Caesarean section four days ago, a man with an injured foot were among the evacuees, the deputy minister added.

"There was also a man on board, who had witnessed the death of his entire family just hours before this," Kraska said.

Only one evacuee needed hospitalization, with the rest placed at special centres for foreigners. All the Afghans who arrived in Poland took COVID-19 tests, and no infections were detected, the health official stated.

On Thursday, Poland's authorities said that almost 1,000 Afghans, who assisted the country's embassy, military forces and international organizations, were evacuated from Afghanistan.