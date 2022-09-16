Many Casualties Among Kyrgyz Soldiers After Border Clash - Defense Official

There are many casualties among Kyrgyz soldiers after the border clash with Tajikistan but the country managed to timely evacuate most civilians from the area, Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz State Committee on National Security, said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) There are many casualties among Kyrgyz soldiers after the border clash with Tajikistan but the country managed to timely evacuate most civilians from the area, Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz State Committee on National Security, said on Friday.

"There are casualties among the military. We specify the number, but, unfortunately, a lot (of casualties). More than civilians - they were evacuated in time," Tashiev told reporters.