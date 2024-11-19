Open Menu

Many Children Injured After Car Crashes At Central China School: State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Many children injured after car crashes at central China school: state media

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Several students were injured Tuesday after a car crashed outside a Primary school in central China's Hunan province, state media said.

"Many schoolchildren were injured, the specific casualties are being investigated," state broadcaster CCTV said.

State media did not say if the crash was deliberate.

Video circulating on Chinese social media that matched images of the school online appeared to show the aftermath of the crash, with children running in panic and several people lying injured on the ground.

Another showed a bloodied man being beaten by passersby as he lay on the ground next to an SUV.

China has seen a spate of mass casualty incidents in the past week.

Last Monday, a man killed 35 people and wounded more than 40 more when he rammed his car into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai -- the country's deadliest attack in a decade.

Police said the suspect, surnamed Fan, had been "triggered by (Fan's) dissatisfaction with the division of property following his divorce".

Videos of the attack later appeared to be scrubbed from China's tightly controlled social media platforms.

And on Saturday, eight people were killed and 17 others wounded in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police China Social Media Divorce Car Zhuhai Man Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

2 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

11 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

11 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

11 hours ago
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate out ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia

11 hours ago
 Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative m ..

Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority

12 hours ago
 Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water ..

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages

12 hours ago
 G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' ..

G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger

12 hours ago
 Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

12 hours ago
 Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting ..

Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately

12 hours ago

More Stories From World