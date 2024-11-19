Many Children Injured After Car Crashes At Central China School: State Media
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Several students were injured Tuesday after a car crashed outside a Primary school in central China's Hunan province, state media said.
"Many schoolchildren were injured, the specific casualties are being investigated," state broadcaster CCTV said.
State media did not say if the crash was deliberate.
Video circulating on Chinese social media that matched images of the school online appeared to show the aftermath of the crash, with children running in panic and several people lying injured on the ground.
Another showed a bloodied man being beaten by passersby as he lay on the ground next to an SUV.
China has seen a spate of mass casualty incidents in the past week.
Last Monday, a man killed 35 people and wounded more than 40 more when he rammed his car into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai -- the country's deadliest attack in a decade.
Police said the suspect, surnamed Fan, had been "triggered by (Fan's) dissatisfaction with the division of property following his divorce".
Videos of the attack later appeared to be scrubbed from China's tightly controlled social media platforms.
And on Saturday, eight people were killed and 17 others wounded in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China.
