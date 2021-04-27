Many Details Yet to Be Clarified Regarding Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting - Kremlin

Many details are yet to be clarified ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the venue for the talks remains uncertain

"I am not aware of any exact proposals from Kiev to Moscow, at least at this stage. If we understood everything correctly, the Ukrainian president said it is necessary to discuss Donbas at the meeting. This is not in line with the Russian president's approach to the topics for the talks. Anyway, many details are yet to be clarified," Peskov told reporters, when asked where the top-level meeting could take place.