Many EU Countries Yet to Reach COVID-19 Peak - European Commission Chief

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Many member states of the European Union have not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and the health crisis is far from being manageable, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday during a press conference.

"The health situation is by far not fully under control, and many member states have not yet reached the peak," von der Leyen said.

The president of the commission added that the virus knows no borders and that some countries of the EU were hit harder than the others. She called for the cooperation within the bloc for recovery to be symmetric.

Europe remains one of the main epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, with Spain, Italy and France being hit hardest by the virus.