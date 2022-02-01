Many European Countries May Face Gas Problems Next Year But Not Hungary - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Many countries in Europe may face additional gas issues next year but not Hungary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Many countries in Europe may face additional gas issues next year but not Hungary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Gas volumes to Europe have somewhere decreased to about 40%, and next year our partners in Europe will probably have problems. Hungary will not because additional volumes have been agreed upon," Putin told a press conference.