Many Explosive Devices Found in Bryansk Region After Saboteurs' Attack - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A large number of explosive devices of various types have been found in the Klimovsky district of Russia's Bryansk region after the attack of Ukrainian saboteurs earlier in the day, mine clearance is underway, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Thursday.

"The area is being checked and inspected, a large number of explosive devices of various types have been found, mine clearance is underway," the statement says.

A local resident was killed during the attack by Ukrainian nationalists, and an 11-year-old child received a gunshot wound, the FSB added.