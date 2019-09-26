Many feared dead in Chad gold mine collapse: Defence Minister Mahamat Abali Salah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Many people were feared dead, possibly 30, after an illegal gold mine collapsed in Chad, officials said Thursday

Defence Minister Mahamat Abali Salah told AFP the mine caved in early Tuesday in a zone beset by illegal mining at Kouri Bougoudi, near the Libyan border.

There there were "many deaths, for sure," Salah said.

"A mine collapsed. I cannot say exactly how many fatalities there are but there are many people working in these mines, so there must be many deaths, for sure," Salah told AFP by telephone.

An army officer who requested anonymity spoke of "around 30 deaths," basing the figure on witness accounts with the army yet to arrive on the scene which is in a remote small town.

A local lawmaker spoke for his part of "a dozen deaths," basing his tally on what witnesses had related to him.

"I cannot give you an exact tally as we rushed troops to the scene this morning," said Salah, saying he expected a report during the morning.

The Tibesti region where the accident occurred is a largely lawless one and home to various gangs and traffickers seeking to profit from a gold rush.