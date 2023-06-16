Many Foreign Brands in Russia Sell Products Made in Country - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Many foreign brands in Russia offer products that are made in the country, so their production will not stop even after the foreigners leave the Russian market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Many foreign brands have been selling products that are fully manufactured at our facilities for a long time.

In fact, these are Russian goods, only with foreign logos, so their production will not stop with the departure of trademark owners, only the logo changes, and the profit from this business remains in our country," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.