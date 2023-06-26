MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Many foreign partners have declared their solidarity to Russia during phone conversation when discussing attempted armed mutiny by the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Numerous calls to (Russian) President (Vladimir( Putin, which were used by his colleagues to express solidarity, support, confidence that the situation will be under control, that it will be returned to the constitutional field, as, in fact, it turned out. I also had several phone conversations at the initiative of my foreign colleagues. Many of them expressed the same thoughts: solidarity ... We were asked not to talk about their calls publicly, so we try not to do this," Lavrov told RT.