Many Foreigners Want To Leave Ukraine, But Being Held Hostage By Nationalists - Putin

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Hundreds of foreigners seek to leave the hostilities zone in Ukraine, but nationalists are holding them hostage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"They also took foreign citizens hostage, including thousands of young people, students who were studying in Ukraine.

For example, they kept 3,179 Indian citizens at the railway station in Kharkiv for more than a day, mostly students, and most of them continue being held there until now. Neo-Nazis opened fire on Chinese students who tried to leave Kharkiv, two of them were injured. I repeat: hundreds of foreigners are trying to leave the war zone, but they are not allowed to do so. In fact, they are being held hostage. They are dragging it on or offering to evacuate through Lviv to Poland, that is, to drive through the entire war zone, putting them at risk," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

