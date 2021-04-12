Many Furloughed Workers in UK Live Off Savings During COVID-19 Pandemic - Survey

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Almost half of the UK workers (47 percent) benefitting from the furlough scheme set up by the government a year ago to avoid mass layoff during the COVID-19 pandemic have been forced to dip into their savings to make ends meet, according to a YouGov poll published on Monday.

The poll also showed that three in ten of the employers with reduced income that were interviewed said between February 19 and March 1 said they were struggling financially.

The UK government launched the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme one year ago during the first COVID-19 wave. Under the program, employers can apply for a grant to cover 80 percent of the salary - up to 2,500 Pounds ($3,491) per month ” of the employees that could not work due to the pandemic.

The initiative was initially set to expire in April but was extended by another six months, although employers will be asked to contribute 10 percent of furloughed workers' wages in July, rising to 20 percent in August and September.

According to the survey although 64 percent of the workers said they would rather be paid 80 percent of their salary than being made redundant, 51 percent of them claimed that being furloughed has been bad for their mental health, while 24 said it has not had any impact at all and 19 percent considered it to be good for their state of mind.