MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The US interference in Venezuela's internal affairs is confirmed by the fact that many ministers in a parallel government announced by Juan Guaido, the leader of the National Assembly, work for organizations funded by the US non-governmental organizations, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday.

"We consider this decision [on a parallel government] yet another dangerous attempt to legitimize the existence of two separate powers and create a quasi-legal reality that will lead to further polarization of the Venezuelan society," Zakharova said.

She added that there was no doubt as to who had encouraged this statement.

"Apparently, the United States, having seen that using force to oust the legitimate Venezuelan authorities does not work, is trying to work out a new strategy to 'restore democracy' in this state," she said.

"Of course, the lack of any legal basis in the actions of Washington can be seen clearly. Many of the so-called 'Guado's ministers' have long worked for the organizations that are being sponsored by the US NGOs," the spokeswoman said.