DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Many people in Donbas city Horlivka have suffered injuries after the Ukrainian military used Grad rockets on Thursday, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

"Ukrainian neo-Nazis fired seven rockets from the BM-21 Grad MLRS into the very center of Horlivka. There are many wounded civilians," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.