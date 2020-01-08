UrduPoint.com
'Many Injuries' Reported In Ottawa Shooting - Police

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Multiple injuries are reported in a shooting incident in the Canadian city of Ottawa, local police said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Multiple injuries are reported in a shooting incident in the Canadian city of Ottawa, local police said on Wednesday.

"Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area," Ottawa police said via Twitter.

