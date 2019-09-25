Many megacities to be hit annually by extreme weather in 2050: UN

By 2050, many coastal megacities and small island nations will experience once-a-century weather catastrophes every year, even with an aggressive drawdown of greenhouse gas emissions, a major UN report said Wednesday

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :By 2050, many coastal megacities and small island nations will experience once-a-century weather catastrophes every year, even with an aggressive drawdown of greenhouse gas emissions, a major UN report said Wednesday.

More than a billion people will, by mid-century, be living in areas prone to cyclones, large-scale flooding and other extreme weather events amplifiedby rising seas, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)projected.