Many More People Die Later From Hurricanes Than When The Storm Hits: Research
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A new US study found that deaths caused by health complications in regions affected by tropical storms and hurricanes far exceed the direct fatalities from these natural disasters.
Published in the journal Nature, the research shows that hurricanes and tropical cyclones impacting different parts of the US lead annually to thousands of deaths due to subsequent health issues.
Researchers analyzed 501 hurricanes and tropical cyclones from 1930 to 2015 and found that these events cause an estimated 7,170 to 11,430 premature deaths.
The study also highlighted that factors like physical and mental strain, chemical emissions from damaged industrial facilities, and economic challenges directly or indirectly affect public health.
According to the study, deaths linked to hurricanes/cyclones account for 3.2% to 5.1% of total deaths in the US.
Rachel Young, an environmental economics expert at the University of California, Berkeley, expressed surprise at the findings, stating that the health impact of hurricanes and tropical storms is far greater than previously thought, with risks lasting up to 15 years after the storms in some cases.
Official data show that the average direct death toll from tropical cyclones in the US over the last 50 years is 24.
Last week, Hurricane Helene, which hit Florida’s northwest coast at speeds of around 225 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour), caused over 160 deaths and widespread damage across several states.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From World
-
China launches crackdown on ticket scalping in multiple sectors2 minutes ago
-
Laos to enhance economic governance2 minutes ago
-
Africa urged to use technology in combating illegal migration, climate12 minutes ago
-
Rwanda to begin trials of vaccine for Marburg virus12 minutes ago
-
Britain to hand over sovereignty of remote Chagos Islands to Mauritius22 minutes ago
-
Macron hosts Francophone leaders in bid to boost French clout32 minutes ago
-
16 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Nigeria; 150 passengers still missing32 minutes ago
-
Turkish electric carmaker Togg introduces new fastback model at TEKNOFEST32 minutes ago
-
Taiwan shuts down for second day as Typhoon Krathon makes landfall1 hour ago
-
EU takes Hungary to court over foreign influence law1 hour ago
-
Baumann replaces Ter Stegen for Germany's Nations League games1 hour ago
-
Biden, Harris tour areas slammed by major storm2 hours ago