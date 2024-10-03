Open Menu

Many More People Die Later From Hurricanes Than When The Storm Hits: Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A new US study found that deaths caused by health complications in regions affected by tropical storms and hurricanes far exceed the direct fatalities from these natural disasters.

Published in the journal Nature, the research shows that hurricanes and tropical cyclones impacting different parts of the US lead annually to thousands of deaths due to subsequent health issues.

Researchers analyzed 501 hurricanes and tropical cyclones from 1930 to 2015 and found that these events cause an estimated 7,170 to 11,430 premature deaths.

The study also highlighted that factors like physical and mental strain, chemical emissions from damaged industrial facilities, and economic challenges directly or indirectly affect public health.

According to the study, deaths linked to hurricanes/cyclones account for 3.2% to 5.1% of total deaths in the US.

Rachel Young, an environmental economics expert at the University of California, Berkeley, expressed surprise at the findings, stating that the health impact of hurricanes and tropical storms is far greater than previously thought, with risks lasting up to 15 years after the storms in some cases.

Official data show that the average direct death toll from tropical cyclones in the US over the last 50 years is 24.

Last week, Hurricane Helene, which hit Florida’s northwest coast at speeds of around 225 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour), caused over 160 deaths and widespread damage across several states.

