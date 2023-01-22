UrduPoint.com

Many People From Western Ukraine Dying In Military Conflict - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Many residents of Ukraine's western regions are fighting and dying in the military conflict in the country, The Washington Post reported, citing witnesses from the Lviv region.

Around 600 men out of 18,500 people living in the town of Novy Yarichiv in the Lviv region are taking part in the hostilities, head of the local administration, Petro Sokolovsky, told the media outlet. Many of them are dying, the newspaper reported.

Another person, a school director in the nearby village of Neslukhiv, Oksana Servylo also said that a lot of her acquaintances were dying.

"Every day they bring more dead back from Bakhmut," Servylo said, adding that "young men are dying ” very young men.

Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, is located north of Donetsk in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic and is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas.

Earlier in January, Russia gained control over the strategic city of Soledar, about six miles from Bakhmut, securing the ground to attempt an encirclement of the Ukrainian troops stationed there. The capture of Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of DPR from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin.

