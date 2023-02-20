In this digest, we will tell you about a "smart" fabric resistant to fire and water developed by Russian scientists, how many people have joined Moscow's volunteer community in less than 10 years, and how many Russians plan to celebrate the traditional Slavic feast of Maslenitsa (Mardi Gras) this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about a "smart" fabric resistant to fire and water developed by Russian scientists, how many people have joined Moscow's volunteer community in less than 10 years, and how many Russians plan to celebrate the traditional Slavic feast of Maslenitsa (Mardi Gras) this year.

Scientists from Saint Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design have developed a method for finishing fabrics, which makes it possible to make materials of different colors simultaneously resistant to fire, water and other damaging factors, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher education told Sputnik.

The method is based on the use of fabrics made from the so-called meta-aramid fibers, which can withstand temperatures of 450 degrees Celsius (842 degrees Fahrenheit) in the raw state, but are very poorly dyed. Petersburg scientists managed to solve this problem: they not only obtained a fabric with a color finish, but also expanded the temperature ranges for its use. After finishing, the "smart" fabric can withstand temperatures from -80 degrees to 540 degrees Celsius, while maintaining its strength.

According to the developers, the innovation will be in demand in the production of workwear, non-flammable furniture fabrics and floor coverings, as well as safe materials for the interior decoration of vehicles � ships, cars, trains, and spacecraft.

Additionally, it will be possible to produce from this "smart" fabric protective clothing in different colors.

One of the advantages of the development is that it will allow reducing several technological stages in the creation of fabric, which simplifies production.

More than 1 million have joined the volunteer community of the Russian capital since 2014, Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina said on Monday.

"Today, the volunteer movement of the capital has more than a million people, 170,000 of them joined the team of the Mosvolonter resource center. These are people for whom helping others is an integral part of life," Sergunina said in a statement.

Today, Mosvolonter is a full-fledged platform for the comprehensive development of the community. It hosts trainings, meetings with experts, and competency development courses, the official added.

Since the creation in 2014, nearly 64,000 people have participated in the center's programs. Among its partners are libraries, museums, animal shelters, colleges, schools, hospitals � more than 2,200 organizations in total.

A total of 66% of Russians plan to celebrate Maslenitsa � a traditional Eastern Slavic folk holiday, celebrated during the last week before Lent, preceding Orthodox Easter � this year, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Monday.

"The beginning of Maslenitsa week is celebrated in Russia on February 20. This is one of the most massive traditional holidays � two-thirds of Russians celebrate Maslenitsa (66%)," the study said, noting that 31% have no such plans.

Among Orthodox citizens, 77% celebrate Maslenitsa, and only 20% do not plan any festivities. At the same time, among those who profess islam, one in five Russians said that they celebrate Maslenitsa (20%), compared to 79% who do not.

Additionally, the majority of families (76%) plan to bake pancakes for Maslenitsa, 36% of Russians are going to receive guests or go to visit, and 32% of respondents plan to participate in festivities.

The study was conducted among 1,600 adults via telephone interviews on February 11.