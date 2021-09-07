Many People Injured as Taliban Open Fire at Rally in Kabul - Protester

Many people got injured as the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) opened fire at an anti-Pakistan rally in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a protester told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Many people got injured as the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) opened fire at an anti-Pakistan rally in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a protester told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Taliban first opened fire in the air and then opened fire on the protesters, injuring many protesters," he said.

In addition, a reporter told Sputnik that the Taliban seized cameras from journalists when they started dispersing crowds.