(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Many protesters have left the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) in the US city of Seattle, one of the protest leaders, hip-hop artist Raz Simone, told the CNN broadcaster.

"A lot of people are going to leave - a lot of people already left," Simone said on late Wednesday.

He stressed that a lot of peaceful protesters had been injured during the rallies.

"So it's sad that's where we're at in America," Simone added.

The designated protest zone in the city has been established amid the ongoing protests against racial inequality triggered by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Local activists have said that the CHOP does not come under the authority of law enforcement officers. On Tuesday, another movement leader, David Lewis, told Sputnik that the activists from the CHOP had no plans to secede from the United States or the city.