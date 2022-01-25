UrduPoint.com

Many Regions Of Uzbekistan Affected By Power Outage, Reason Unknown Yet - Energy Ministry

A major power outage occurred in many regions of Uzbekistan, with the causes being investigated, the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A major power outage occurred in many regions of Uzbekistan, with the causes being investigated, the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday.

"Today, on January 25, at 11:00 (local time, 06:00 GMT), there was a major power outage in some regions of the country. Technicians are currently working on troubleshooting," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

