Many Regions of Uzbekistan Affected by Power Outage, Reason Unknown Yet - Energy Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A major power outage occurred in many regions of Uzbekistan, with the causes being investigated, the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday.

"Today, on January 25, at 11:00 (local time, 06:00 GMT), there was a major power outage in some regions of the country. Technicians are currently working on troubleshooting," the ministry wrote on Telegram.