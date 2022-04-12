Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees with those who say that the United States is ready to fight Russia till the last Ukrainian

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees with those who say that the United States is ready to fight Russia till the last Ukrainian.

"Many people say that the United States is ready to fight Russia till the last Ukrainian, this is what we say, in fact, it is so," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.