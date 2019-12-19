(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Many in the United States understand that President Donald Trump's impeachment by the lower house of Congress reflects the Democratic Party's refusal to put up with its defeat in the 2016 election, Chen-shen J. Yen, a researcher at the Institute of International relations at the National Chengchi University in Taiwan, told Sputnik

On Wednesday, Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on charges of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Nearly all Democratic representatives backed impeachment, while all Republicans opposed the motion. The impeachment will now be considered by the Senate, where Trump's party has a majority.

According to Yen, the Senate will likely "acquit Trump without a trial" since there has been a general understanding that the impeachment is nothing but the Democrats' attempt to settle scores with Trump.

"If you look at the situation in the House of Representatives, almost none of the Republican members came out to criticize Trump. No one even said: 'what he did was wrong or inappropriate, but it doesn't deserve impeachment.' Everyone viewed it [the impeachment] as the Democratic Party failing to accept their defeat in the 2016 presidential election. Everyone just towed their party's line. The political polarization became worse," he said.

As for ramifications of the impeachment scandal for Trump himself, the expert said that though the president might feel that it could "help him strengthen his base of supporters, he probably is still unhappy that this will be a stain on his political legacy.

Yen, in turn, expressed the belief that Trump had every chance at winning the 2020 race because of his country's positive economic dynamics.

"If you look at history, when unemployment rates and inflation were both low with a strong stock market, the sitting president has a good chance of winning the reelection. If the US economy stays strong, Trump will be in an advantageous position," he said.

Furthermore, the electorate is more concerned about economic issues and the need to bring an end to military campaigns abroad than the impeachment row, which they will likely dismiss as a political struggle, according to the expert.

"I think they could support Trump because of those policy points. I think most of them will view the impeachment as a political struggle between the two parties. Specific issues such as healthcare and employment would matter more for the working class voters," Yen added.

Citing the recent fact-finding trip of Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, the expert did not rule out the possibility that Trump would "do more outrageous things" should he stay in office.

The impeachment inquiry was launched by House Democrats in September after a whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to probe 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who once sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Trump has categorically denied applying any pressure to the Ukrainian leadership when requesting it to probe possible instances of corruption, which he says is his duty as president.