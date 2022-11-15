UrduPoint.com

Many Slovak Citizens Supporting Moscow In Conflict With Kiev - Former Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Many Slovak Citizens Supporting Moscow in Conflict With Kiev - Former Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Slovakia is a friend of Russia, and a lot of our residents support Moscow in the conflict with Kiev, former Slovak Prime Minister Jan Charnogursky told Sputnik.

"There is one serious fact - in September of this year a public opinion poll was held in Slovakia. According to the poll, 52%, and therefore the majority of Slovaks, voted for the support of Russia in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," Charnogursky said.

At the same time, Charnogursky noted that there is a growing understanding in Western countries of the seriousness of the situation around Ukraine.

"Already there (in the United States), people are voting to reduce military support to Ukraine. But, on the other hand, everything that can be understood as Ukraine's success is used there as a continuation of the previous policy of total support for Kiev," Charnogursky added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States Slovakia February September

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

35 minutes ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.