Many Trucks Stuck At Polish-Belarusian Border - Border Guards

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) A massive queue of trucks can be seen at the Polish-Belarusian border after the closure of the Kuznica checkpoint, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, said on Wednesday.

"According to my information, the waiting time at the border crossing in Bobrovniki is 39 hours," Zdanovich told reporters, adding that the queue is now 25 kilometers long.

