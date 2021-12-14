Many Ukrainians Participate in Business of Transporting Migrants to Belarus - Warsaw

Many Ukrainian citizens participate in the business of transporting illegal migrants to Poland via Belarus, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Many Ukrainian citizens participate in the business of transporting illegal migrants to Poland via Belarus, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said on Tuesday.

"This year, we have already detained 418 people who helped in illegal border crossings.

Among them, most are Ukrainian citizens, in total 88 people," Michalska said.

The spokeswoman added that citizens of Georgia, Syria, Poland and Germany also participate in the illegal scheme.