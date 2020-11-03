Many US Firms Interested in Russian Market Despite Bleak Geopolitical Outlook - Investor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Many US businesses continue to be interested in the Russian market, which they expect will recover over the next three-four years, Kyle Shostak, director of Navigator Principal Investors, told Sputnik.

"Despite the gloomy geopolitical outlook, quite a few American companies remain interested and expect the Russian market to recover in next 3-4 years," Shostak said.

Shostak spoke to Sputnik just a day before the US presidential election, and expressed belief that trade relations between the United States and Russia might actually have a chance of improvement within the next four years.

"For one reason is that they had already hit the lowest bottom and have no further room to fall," he explained. "Some smart and adventurous Russian companies will be finding their way into the American market with certain niche products or services that will appeal to American consumers and compete favorably in prices (IT/fin-tech, specialty food products, even fashion designers)."

At the same time, Shostak said that some US businesses, for example consumer goods, presently sitting on the side, would look to the Russian market to expand their footprint as part of their strategic play in the emerging markets.

"It is worth remembering that Russia has never discouraged foreign investments including from the US," he added.

Shostak pointed out that now it was a good time for the international companies to invest into Russia.

"The Russian stock market and the ruble remain cheap. The key MOEX index is trading at only 8.6 times earnings. That's more than half as cheap as emerging markets, three times cheaper than the S&P 500 and 3.5 times cheaper than European stocks," he explained. "Clearly, there is a big upside, riding on a wave of economic recovery into the next 12-18 months period. A handful of Russian technology and e-commerce companies are making plans to go public internationally, including at NASDAQ, having already filed with the regulators (Ozon), or having plans to do so in the next 12 months. We certainly recommend making some allocations to Russian stocks, especially the technology and e-commerce."

The US sanctions against Russia remain in place and Shostak admitted that he did not foresee much material change in their scope and depth regardless of who would occupy the Oval office.

The investor believes that the sanctions pretty much exhausted themselves and hardly serve the original purpose anymore.

"For one, they failed to destroy the economy," he said. "The sanctions were laid on the entire participants of the Forbes List, all significant top managers of state ” owned assets, all the trading arms of the Russian energy companies. They covered a wide range of industries and products, from commodities to capital markets instruments, such as equities and debt of the Russian issuers. At the worst, they inflicted damage in terms of time and resources needed to carry on domestic productions, previously lacked, they delayed processes (Nord Stream) but didn't stop them," he said.

In other cases, Shostak noted, the sanctions helped boost domestic production and made Russia a net beneficiary.

"A good example is the agricultural sector where Russia has become the world's leading grain and other commodities exporter," he said. "At this point, the feeling is that the US has run out of any significant new Names to add to the already existing long list and the sanctions pain doesn't hurt as much as it used to. Moreover, I don't foresee any new significant geopolitical moves by the Kremlin, comparable in impact to Crimea or Georgia, which would be viewed as highly disruptive and threatening to its close neighbors and the West as the Kremlin seems to be preoccupied with the domestic economic agenda in an effort to achieve the much-needed growth amid the global pandemic."

"I don't see the US elections as having any significant impact on the future of the sanctions regime and their intensity as I believe they are to remain in place as having a full bi-partisan support," Shostak concluded.

Earlier in October, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the unilateral sanctions the United States had imposed against Russia were dealing a serious blow to US companies operating in the country.

Mishustin emphasized that Russia was open to building multifaceted interaction with all members of the international community and was shaping its market to be an attractive environment for foreign economic entities.

Relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated in 2014 under then-US President Barack Obama during the crisis in Ukraine, when Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow. Since then, the United States has expanded and tightened the sanctions regime following accusations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering in Ukraine and in the US political system.