UrduPoint.com

Many US, Mexican, Central Asian Nationals Fight On LPR Side - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Many US, Mexican, Central Asian Nationals Fight on LPR Side - Foreign Ministry

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Many nationals of the United States, Mexico, and Central Asian countries are fighting on the side of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) as they are "not indifferent to the fate of Donbas," the LPR Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

"Many foreign fighters stood up to defend the republics of Donbas. Nationals of Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, the US, Serbia, and other countries are among them," a ministry's spokesman said.

He added that the mentioned foreigners are fighting on the side of the LPR People's Militia.

"As a part of the People's Militia, they are fighting side by side with volunteers from Donbas and multinational Russia because all people of sound mind care about the fate of our region and the entire Russian world and because there must be no hint on the revival of Nazism nowhere in the world," the spokesman said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Uzbekistan Turkmenistan United States Serbia Kyrgyzstan Mexico February All From Asia

Recent Stories

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

6 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

6 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

7 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

7 hours ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

7 hours ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.