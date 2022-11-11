Many US, Mexican, Central Asian Nationals Fight on LPR Side - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Many nationals of the United States, Mexico, and Central Asian countries are fighting on the side of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) as they are "not indifferent to the fate of Donbas," the LPR Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

"Many foreign fighters stood up to defend the republics of Donbas. Nationals of Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, the US, Serbia, and other countries are among them," a ministry's spokesman said.

He added that the mentioned foreigners are fighting on the side of the LPR People's Militia.

"As a part of the People's Militia, they are fighting side by side with volunteers from Donbas and multinational Russia because all people of sound mind care about the fate of our region and the entire Russian world and because there must be no hint on the revival of Nazism nowhere in the world," the spokesman said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.