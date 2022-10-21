Many Will Be Surprised If Nord Stream Sabotage Perpetrators Made Public - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) If the perpetrators of the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines are made public, many in European countries will be surprised, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We work through diplomatic channels.

It (the work) is being conducted, it is being conducted very intensively with the mentioned countries, but so far, we bump into the wall of unwillingness to somehow interact and unwillingness to get together to the truth, which will surely surprise many in these European countries if it is made public," Peskov told reporters.