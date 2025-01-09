Open Menu

Map Labeled ‘Greater Israel’ Emerges Amid Anger Of Arab Nations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations

Saudi Arabia, UAE strongly condemn Greater Israel map and warn Israel against any adventurism or aggression

BEIRUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2025) A map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ including not only Palestine but also parts of Jordan, Lebanon and Syria emerged on Thursday.

The Arab nations including Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates expressed angry over “Great Israel” map.

According to the international media, the Arab nations expressed serious concerns and warned Israel against any adventurism or aggression.

The Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "Greater Israel" map, saying that Israel’s extremist stance posed a threat to the peace and security of the region. The Saudi Arabia also urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for violating international laws and principles.

The statement emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty of states and their borders to resolve regional crises.

The UAE also rejected the map, asserting that the integrity and sovereignty of any region must not be violated. The UAE called on Israel to refrain from aggression.

Both Palestine and Jordan condemned the map, stating that it reveals Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

Israel has long claimed that the areas included in the “Greater Israel” map are part of a historical Jewish state. Israel destoryed Gaza and committed war crimes there by killing innocent children, women and elderly citizens. It damaged the hospitals, mosques, churches and levelled the entire Gaza by committing brutality and terrorism.

However, the western states including US have been continuously backing Israel and its barbarsim against innocent Palestinians.

Around 50,000 Palestines including women and children have been martyred since Oct 7, 2023 till date.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Palestine Gaza UAE Saudi Saudi Arabia Lebanon United Arab Emirates Women Jew Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid ange ..

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations

2 minutes ago
 PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket t ..

PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments

15 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

18 minutes ago
 Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4 ..

Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ass ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Fed ..

1 hour ago
 NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract fo ..

NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline p ..

1 hour ago
UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at ..

UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolme ..

Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..

2 hours ago
 74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: ..

74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF

3 hours ago
 EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

3 hours ago
 Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight mo ..

Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month

4 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World