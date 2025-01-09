Map Labeled ‘Greater Israel’ Emerges Amid Anger Of Arab Nations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Saudi Arabia, UAE strongly condemn Greater Israel map and warn Israel against any adventurism or aggression
BEIRUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2025) A map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ including not only Palestine but also parts of Jordan, Lebanon and Syria emerged on Thursday.
The Arab nations including Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates expressed angry over “Great Israel” map.
According to the international media, the Arab nations expressed serious concerns and warned Israel against any adventurism or aggression.
The Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "Greater Israel" map, saying that Israel’s extremist stance posed a threat to the peace and security of the region. The Saudi Arabia also urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for violating international laws and principles.
The statement emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty of states and their borders to resolve regional crises.
The UAE also rejected the map, asserting that the integrity and sovereignty of any region must not be violated. The UAE called on Israel to refrain from aggression.
Both Palestine and Jordan condemned the map, stating that it reveals Israel’s expansionist ambitions.
Israel has long claimed that the areas included in the “Greater Israel” map are part of a historical Jewish state. Israel destoryed Gaza and committed war crimes there by killing innocent children, women and elderly citizens. It damaged the hospitals, mosques, churches and levelled the entire Gaza by committing brutality and terrorism.
However, the western states including US have been continuously backing Israel and its barbarsim against innocent Palestinians.
Around 50,000 Palestines including women and children have been martyred since Oct 7, 2023 till date.
