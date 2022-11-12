Map of Ukraine Digitized to Help Train Russian Combat Drone Operators - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The map of Ukraine has been fully digitized to train operators of Russian loitering munitions Izdeliye-51 and Izdeliye-52 (formerly the Lancet), a spokesperson of the developer, the ZALA Aero Group, told Sputnik.

"In order to ensure the training of cadets as close as possible to combat conditions in our training center, a map of the entire territory of Ukraine was digitized. This allows our drone simulators, including the Izdeliye-51 and Izdeliye-52 loitering munitions, to simulate missions for operators on real terrain in the area of the special operation," the spokesperson said.

The Izdeliye-51 and Izdeliye-52 loitering munitions are known under the former name - Lancet - with the Russian Defense Ministry having published multiple videos of the drones eliminating targets in Ukraine.

Izdeliye-52 is the base version of the loitering munition, while Izdeliye-51 is a modernized version of the drone with modified aerodynamics and a reinforced warhead.