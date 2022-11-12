UrduPoint.com

Map Of Ukraine Digitized To Help Train Russian Combat Drone Operators - Developer

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Map of Ukraine Digitized to Help Train Russian Combat Drone Operators - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The map of Ukraine has been fully digitized to train operators of Russian loitering munitions Izdeliye-51 and Izdeliye-52 (formerly the Lancet), a spokesperson of the developer, the ZALA Aero Group, told Sputnik.

"In order to ensure the training of cadets as close as possible to combat conditions in our training center, a map of the entire territory of Ukraine was digitized. This allows our drone simulators, including the Izdeliye-51 and Izdeliye-52 loitering munitions, to simulate missions for operators on real terrain in the area of the special operation," the spokesperson said.

The Izdeliye-51 and Izdeliye-52 loitering munitions are known under the former name - Lancet - with the Russian Defense Ministry having published multiple videos of the drones eliminating targets in Ukraine.

Izdeliye-52 is the base version of the loitering munition, while Izdeliye-51 is a modernized version of the drone with modified aerodynamics and a reinforced warhead.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

6 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

6 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

6 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

7 hours ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

7 hours ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.