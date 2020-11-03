UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maradona Admitted To Hospital For Medical Checks Unrelated To COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Maradona Admitted to Hospital for Medical Checks Unrelated to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona was admitted to hospital for medical checkups days after celebrating his 60th birthday, media reported.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, Maradona's personal doctor told reporters that the admission was unrelated to COVID-19 but gave no specific details.

"It's not a serious situation and we didn't come for an emergency," Leopoldo Luque said.

Maradona, who currently coaches local club Gimnasia y Esgrima, has a history of drug and alcohol abuse and has contracted hepatitis in the past.

"It's very difficult to be Maradona," the doctor was quoted as saying.

Maradona has had a number of health episodes over the years, most recently collapsing in the executive box while watching Argentina play at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Argentine icon had an illustrious career playing for Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors but is perhaps most revered for his 1986 victorious World Cup performance.

Related Topics

Football World Russia Doctor Buenos Aires Barcelona Argentina 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on â€˜societies a ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

11 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.