Maradona Admitted to Hospital for Medical Checks Unrelated to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona was admitted to hospital for medical checkups days after celebrating his 60th birthday, media reported.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, Maradona's personal doctor told reporters that the admission was unrelated to COVID-19 but gave no specific details.

"It's not a serious situation and we didn't come for an emergency," Leopoldo Luque said.

Maradona, who currently coaches local club Gimnasia y Esgrima, has a history of drug and alcohol abuse and has contracted hepatitis in the past.

"It's very difficult to be Maradona," the doctor was quoted as saying.

Maradona has had a number of health episodes over the years, most recently collapsing in the executive box while watching Argentina play at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Argentine icon had an illustrious career playing for Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors but is perhaps most revered for his 1986 victorious World Cup performance.