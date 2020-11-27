Maradona Buried at Cemetery in Bella Vista Near Buenos Aires - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Great Argentine football player Diego Maradona has been buried at a cemetery in the Bella Vista residential area near Buenos Aires, the TN broadcaster reported.

This cemetery was chosen as Maradona's parents are buried there.

The iconic forward passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest. Two weeks before his death, Maradona was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone brain surgery.

The clashes and riots engulfed Buenos Aires on Thursday amid the farewell ceremony. At least nine people have been detained over the unrest while many people, RT's correspondent and cameraman, sustained injuries.