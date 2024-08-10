Open Menu

Marathon Great Kipchoge Hangs Up His Shoes... Literally

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Marathon great Kipchoge hangs up his shoes... literally

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was hoping for a dream finale to his career at the age of 39 but ended up handing over his running shoes to a fan.

The only man to run under two hours -- albeit in an unofficial race -- the Kenyan superstar decided enough was enough in Paris and stopped running around the 30-kilometre mark.

In scenes captured by an AFP reporter in the crowd, Kipchoge turned to fans and handed over his shoes, bib and socks to supporters, receiving a rapturous reception.

He then climbed wearily into a waiting van and was driven away as the crowd cheered wildly.

Kipchoge was aiming to win a historic third straight gold but was about eight minutes off the pace when he decided to throw in the towel.

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won the race in an Olympic record time of 2hr 06min 26sec, declaring it to be the "greatest day" of his life.

For Kipchoge though, it was "a tough day at the office".

"This is my worst marathon. I have never done a DNF (did not finish). That's life," he said.

He said he experienced pain in his back after the 20-kilometre mark.

Kipchoge was non-committal on his future.

"I don't know what my future will hold. I will think about it over the next three months. I still want to try to run some marathons," he said.

Related Topics

Marathon Paris Man Van Ethiopia Turkish Lira Gold Olympics Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

21 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World